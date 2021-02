Added: 19.02.2021 16:45 | 5 views | 0 comments

After a 203-day journey, NASA’s car-sized Perseverance rover successfully landed in Jezero Crater on Mars on February 18, 2021. Confirmation of the successful touchdown was announced in mission control at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory at 3:55 p.m. EST (12:55 p.m. PST, 8:55 p.m. GMT). The Mars 2020 Perseverance rover mission will address high-priority science goals [...]