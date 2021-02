Blueprint for fault-tolerant qubits



Added: 19.02.2021 16:18 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.slideshare.net



Building a quantum computer is a challenging task because of the fragility of quantum bits. To deal with this problem, various types of active error correction techniques have been developed. In contrast, researchers have now proposed a design for an inherently fault protected circuit with passive error correction that could significantly accelerate the construction of a quantum computer with a large number of qubits. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher



Comments: Comments: