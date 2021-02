Added: 18.02.2021 23:41 | 4 views | 0 comments

New images captured by the SITELLE instrument on the Canada-France-Hawaii telescope (CFHT) in Mauna Kea, Hawaii, reveal an intricate honeycomb-like arrangement of gas filaments in the center of the Crab Nebula. In the year 1054 CE, Chinese astronomers were startled by the appearance of a new star, so bright that it was the brightest object [...]