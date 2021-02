First black hole ever detected is more massive than we thought



New observations of the first black hole ever detected have led astronomers to question what they know about the Universe's most mysterious objects. The research shows the system known as Cygnus X-1 contains the most massive stellar-mass black hole ever detected without the use of gravitational waves. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Gravitational waves