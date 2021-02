Added: 18.02.2021 19:28 | 2 views | 0 comments

NASA’s Perseverance rover, with the Ingenuity helicopter attached to its belly, is on target to touch down gently in Jezero Crater on Mars around 3:55 p.m. EST (12:55 p.m. PST, 8:55 p.m. GMT) today, February 18, 2021. Live coverage and landing commentary will start at 2:15 p.m. EST (11:15 a.m. PST, 7:15 p.m. GMT) on [...]