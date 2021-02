Added: 18.02.2021 16:36 | 11 views | 0 comments

Quercetin and 3,5-dihydroxybenzoic acid (DHBA), phytonutrients commonly found in apples, may help stimulate the production of new brain cells, according to a study published in the journal Stem Cell Reports. Dr. Gerd Kempermann from the Technische Universität Dresden and the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases and colleagues found that high concentrations of quercetin or DHBA [...]