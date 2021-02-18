New crystalline form of ice



Three years ago, chemists found evidence for the existence of a new variety of ice. Until then, 18 types of crystalline ice were known. The team now reports on the elucidation of the crystal structure of ice XIX using neutron diffraction. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: EU