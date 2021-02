Real-time dialogue with a dreaming person is possible



Added: 18.02.2021 16:40 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: blogs.wsj.com



Dreams take us to what feels like a different reality. They also happen while we're fast asleep. So, you might not expect that a person in the midst of a vivid dream would be able to perceive questions and provide answers to them. But a new study shows that, in fact, they can. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Dreams Tags: Sleep