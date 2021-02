New highly radioactive particles found in Fukushima



Source: www.marinet.org.uk



The 10 year anniversary of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident occurs in March. Recent work documents new, large (> 300 micrometers), highly radioactive particles that were released from one of the damaged Fukushima reactors. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: UK