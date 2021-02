Never-before-seen antibody binding, informing liver cancer, antibody design



Added: 18.02.2021 1:40 | 12 views | 0 comments



In structural biology, some molecules are so unusual they can only be captured with a unique set of tools. That's precisely how a team defined how antibodies can recognize a compound called phosphohistidine -- a highly unstable molecule that has been found to play a central role in some forms of cancer. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cancer