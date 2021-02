Wolves, dogs and dingoes, oh my



Added: 17.02.2021 22:51 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.sciencemag.org



Dogs are generally considered the first domesticated animal, while its ancestor is generally considered to be the wolf, but where the Australian dingo fits into this framework is still debated, according to a retired anthropologist. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Australia