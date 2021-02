Researchers Sequence 1.2-Million-Year-Old Mammoth DNA



Added: 17.02.2021 22:28 | 15 views | 0 comments



Source: arstechnica.com



An international team of scientists has sequenced and analyzed DNA from three mammoth specimens, two of which are more than one million years old. The results show that two distinct mammoth lineages were present in eastern Siberia during the Early Pleistocene; one of these lineages gave rise to the woolly mammoth (Mammuthus primigenius) and the [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » DNA, Cher Tags: Scientists