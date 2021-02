Astronomers Find Two-Planet System around Backward-Spinning Star



Added: 17.02.2021 20:35 | 5 views | 0 comments



K2-290A, the primary star in the triple stellar system K2-290, is tilted by 124 degrees compared with the orbits of both of its known planets, and has a wide-orbiting companion that is capable of having tilted the protoplanetary disk. K2-290, also known as BD-19 4173 and TIC 70803960, is a triple system located 897 light-years [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Planes