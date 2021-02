Added: 17.02.2021 19:22 | 15 views | 0 comments

The source of hydrogen chloride (HCl) in the atmosphere of Mars is recent surface volcanism, subsurface magmatic activity, or aerosol chemistry occurring with the Martian dust particles lofted into the atmosphere. HCl increased during the 2018 global dust storm and declined soon after its end, pointing to the exchange between the dust and the atmosphere [...]