Challenge to anorexia nervosa treatment guidelines



New analysis has shown a lack of strong evidence to support current guidance on psychological therapies for treating anorexia nervosa over expert treatment as usual. The findings highlight a need for further research and support a call for individual trial data to be made available so the benefits of treatments in specific patient populations can be better understood. More in www.sciencedaily.com »



