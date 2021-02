One in five has a mutation that provides superior resilience to cold

Added: 17.02.2021 16:44 | 5 views | 0 comments

Almost one in five people lacks the protein alpha-actinin-3 in their muscle fiber. Researchers now show that more of the skeletal muscle of these individuals comprises slow-twitch muscle fibers, which are more durable and energy-efficient and provide better tolerance to low temperatures than fast-twitch muscle fibers.