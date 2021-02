Added: 17.02.2021 16:39 | 10 views | 0 comments

Epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), a polyphenol found in the leaves of green tea (Camellia sinensis), may increase levels of the natural anti-cancer protein p53, often referred to as ‘the guardian of the genome,’ according to a new study led by Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute scientists. Green tea, a popular beverage consumed worldwide, has been reported to have inhibitory [...]