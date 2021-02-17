Radioactive bone cement may be safer in treating spinal tumors



Added: 17.02.2021 2:18 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.webmd.com



A radioactive bone cement that's injected into bone to provide support and local irradiation is proving to be a safer alternative to conventional radiation therapy for bone tumors, according to a new study. More in www.sciencedaily.com »