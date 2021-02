Quantum leaps in understanding how living corals survive



Source: arstechnica.com



A new imaging technique has been developed to improve our ability to visualize and track the symbiotic interactions between coral and algae in response to globally warming sea surface temperatures and deepening seawaters. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Temperatures