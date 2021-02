New Species of Reef-Dwelling Fish Discovered



A marine biologist from Scripps Institution of Oceanography has discovered a new species of chaenopsid blenny in the waters around Cocos Island (Isla del Coco), which lies about 563 km (350 miles) off the Pacific coast of Costa Rica. Blennies are a group of over 900 species of fishes found in coastal areas throughout the