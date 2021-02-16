Existing heart failure drug may treat potential COVID-19 long-hauler symptom, study suggests



Source: healthcare-in-europe.com



A new clinical trial suggests that ivabradine may be effective in treating postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, a potential COVID-19 long-hauler symptom. More in www.sciencedaily.com »