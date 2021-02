Added: 16.02.2021 18:04 | 16 views | 0 comments

Archaeologists have found Venetian glass trade beads at three prehistoric Eskimo sites in Alaska. In the absence of trans-Atlantic communication, the most likely route these artifacts traveled from Europe to northwestern Alaska is across Eurasia and over the Bering Strait. This is the first documented instance of the presence of indubitable European materials in prehistoric [...]