Promising biomarkers to diagnose mild traumatic brain injury



Source: scopeblog.stanford.edu



Certain plasma microRNAs could serve as diagnostic biomarkers in mild traumatic brain injury, a new study shows. The biomarkers were discovered in an animal model and they were successfully used also to diagnose mild traumatic brain injury in a subgroup of patients. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Animals