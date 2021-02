Kagome graphene promises exciting properties



For the first time, physicists have produced a graphene compound consisting of carbon atoms and a small number of nitrogen atoms in a regular grid of hexagons and triangles. This honeycomb-structured ''kagome lattice'' behaves as a semiconductor and may also have unusual electrical properties. In the future, it could potentially be used in electronic sensors or quantum computers. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Amy Smart