Membrane building blocks play decisive role in controlling cell growth



Added: 15.02.2021



Source: askabiologist.asu.edu



Lipids are the building blocks of a cell's envelope - the cell membrane. In addition to their structural function, some lipids also play a regulatory role and decisively influence cell growth. The impact of the lipids depends on how they are distributed over the plasma membrane.