Hubble Captures Two Beautiful Herbig-Haro Objects



Source: phys.org



A new image taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope show HH46 and HH47, two Herbig-Haro objects - small-scale shock regions associated with newborn stars - located 1,400 light-years away in the constellation of Vela. Herbig-Haro objects were first observed in the 19th century by the American astronomer Sherburne Wesley Burnham, but were not recognized