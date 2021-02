Scientist proposes a new timeline for Mars terrains



Added: 14.02.2021 22:17 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.thestar.com



A scientist has updated Mars chronology models to find that terrains shaped by ancient water activity on the planet's surface may be hundreds of millions of years older than previously thought. This new chronology for Mars, based on the latest dynamical models for the formation and evolution of the solar system, is particularly significant as the days count down until NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover lands on the Red Planet on February 18, 2021. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Mars, NASA Tags: Scientists