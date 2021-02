Vaporised crusts of Earth-like planets found in dying stars



Remnants of planets with Earth-like crusts have been discovered in the atmospheres of four nearby white dwarf stars by astronomers, offering a glimpse of the planets that may have once orbited them up to billions of years ago. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Planes