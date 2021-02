Hubble uncovers concentration of small black holes



Scientists were expecting to find an intermediate-mass black hole at the heart of the globular cluster NGC 6397, but instead they found evidence of a concentration of smaller black holes lurking there. New data from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have led to the first measurement of the extent of a collection of black holes in a core-collapsed globular cluster. More in www.sciencedaily.com » SPA, NASA Tags: Scientists