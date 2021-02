Added: 11.02.2021 22:18 | 17 views | 0 comments

Astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have found evidence for dozens of stellar-mass black holes lurking in the core-collapsed, globular cluster NGC 6397, one of the closest globular clusters to Earth. NGC 6397 is located 7,800 light-years away in the southern constellation of Ara. Because of its very dense nucleus, it is known as [...]