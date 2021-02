Added: 10.02.2021 23:14 | 19 views | 0 comments

An international team of geoscientists has created the first continuous full-plate model with evolving plate boundaries spanning one billion year ago to the present-day. Plate tectonics is a unifying theory of modern geology, explicitly connecting the evolution and processes that bridge Earth’s mantle, lithosphere, hydrosphere and atmosphere. Tectonic forces control the rates of uplift and [...]