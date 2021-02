CERN Physicists Find Evidence for Rare Decay of Higgs Boson



Source: zimmer.fresnostate.edu



Physicists from the ATLAS (A Toroidal LHC ApparatuS) Collaboration at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider (LHC) have found first evidence of the Higgs boson decaying to a low-mass dilepton system (either an electron or a muon pair with opposite charge) and a photon. Known as Dalitz decay, this is one of the rarest Higgs boson decays [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »