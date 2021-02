Type 2 diabetes: Drugs initially increase glucose production



Although SGLT-2 inhibitors are central to the treatment of diabetes, their exact mode of action was hitherto unknown. A study shows that there is a direct correlation between the elimination of glucose via the kidneys and new glucose production in the liver. More in www.sciencedaily.com »