We're more like primitive fishes than once believed, new research shows



Added: 07.02.2021 17:29 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.inverse.com



Lungs and limbs have been thought of as key innovations that came with the vertebrate transition from water to land. But in fact, the genetic basis of air-breathing and limb movement was already established in our fish ancestor 50 million years earlier, according to a recent genome mapping of primitive fish. The new study changes our understanding of a key milestone in our own evolutionary history. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Genes