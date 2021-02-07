Happy childhood? That's no guarantee for good mental health



Source: www.bforbunbun.com



It's well understood that a difficult childhood can increase the likelihood of mental illness, but according to new research, a happy and secure childhood does not always protect a child from developing a mental illness later in life. More in www.sciencedaily.com »