New research sheds light on vision loss in Batten disease



Added: 06.02.2021 3:19 | 20 views | 0 comments



Source: www.ibtimes.co.uk



Progressive vision loss, and eventually blindness, are the hallmarks of juvenile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis (JNCL) or CLN3-Batten disease. New research shows how the mutation associated with the disease could potentially lead to degeneration of light sensing photoreceptor cells in the retina, and subsequent vision loss. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: EU