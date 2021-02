Radio Astronomers Detect ‘Invisible’ Filament of Cold Gas



Using CSIRO's Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) and background radio galaxies, astronomers have spotted a long cloud of cold hydrogen about 13 light-years away. "We suspect that much of the 'missing' baryonic matter is in the form of cold gas clouds either in galaxies or between galaxies," said co-lead author Yuanming Wang, a doctoral [...]