120,000-Year-Old Engraved Aurochs Bone Found in Israel



Added: 05.02.2021 20:45 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.slideserve.com



The 120,000-year-old animal bone fragment with six incised lines is one of the oldest representations of abstract patterns produced by Middle Paleolithic and Middle Stone Age hominins and the oldest known so far in the Levant. The engraved bone fragment was recovered at the open-air archaeological site of Nesher Ramla on the western slopes of [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Israel, GM Tags: Animals