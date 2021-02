Intensity not paramount for physical training during cancer therapy



Source: www.nature.com



People receiving treatment for cancer are known to feel better with physical training. But does it make any difference how vigorously they exercise? A new study shows that whether the training is intensive or rather less strenuous, its effect is roughly the same. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cancer