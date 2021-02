Can a fin become a limb?



Added: 05.02.2021 1:19 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: fermegars.com



Researchers examine what's happening at genetic level to drive patterns in fin skeleton versus limb skeleton and find mutants with modified fins in a more limb-like pattern by adding new bones, complete with muscles and joints. The results reveal the ability to form limb-like structures was present in the common ancestor of tetrapods and teleost fishes and has been retained in a latent state which can be activated by genetic changes. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher