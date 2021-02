Added: 04.02.2021 23:37 | 10 views | 0 comments

A team of astronomers from the University of Groningen, the University of Edinburgh, and SRON Netherlands Institute for Space Research has detected chromium hydride (CrH) in the transmission spectra of the hot-Jupiter exoplanet WASP-31b. WASP-31b orbits the 1-billion-year-old F-type star WASP-31, which is located about 1,305 light-years away in the constellation of Crater. Discovered by [...]