Using data from NASA’s Fermi Space Telescope and the enormous computing power of the citizen science project Einstein@Home, astronomers have found that PSR J2039-5617, a gamma-ray pulsar rotating 377 times a second, is in orbit with a stellar companion with a mass of about 0.15 solar masses. Millisecond pulsars are ancient neutron stars that have [...]