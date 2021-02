Einsteinium: Scientists Reveal Chemical Secrets of Elusive Transplutonium Element



Source: www.allwavelabs.com



Transplutonium elements are a group of metals that lie at the edge of the periodic table. As a result, the patterns and trends used to predict the physics and chemistry for other metals are less applicable to these heavy elements. Furthermore, understanding the properties of transplutonium elements has been restricted by their radioactivity and scarcity.