First-in-human clinical trial confirms new HIV vaccine approach



Added: 04.02.2021 18:19 | 15 views | 0 comments



Source: news.sanfordhealth.org



A phase 1 clinical trial testing a novel vaccine approach to prevent HIV has produced promising results, researchers announced today. The vaccine showed success in stimulating production of rare immune cells needed to start the process of generating antibodies against the fast-mutating virus; the targeted response was detected in 97 percent of participants who received the vaccine. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: HIV