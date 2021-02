Physicists Capture First Optical Images of Muon Beams



Physicists at the Japan Proton Accelerator Research Complex (J-PARC) have irradiated positive muons to water or a plastic scintillator block and imaged them using a charge-coupled device camera. A muon is a particle similar to an electron, with an electric charge of e− for a negative muon and e+ for a positive muon; however, its