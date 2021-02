Paleontologists Find 3.58-Million-Year-Old Ground Sloth Fossil



Paleontologists in Argentina have discovered what they say is one of the oldest-known fossils of the ground sloth Megatherium. Megatherium is an extinct genus of ground sloths that lived in South America from the Early Pliocene epoch (5 million years ago) through the end of the Pleistocene epoch (11,700 years ago). The earliest and smallest