Huge Dark Matter Halo Spotted around Milky Way’s Dwarf Satellite Galaxy



Added: 02.02.2021



Source: www.sciencemag.org



Astronomers using with the Australian National University 1.3-m SkyMapper telescope have detected an extended dark matter halo around Tucana II, an ultrafaint dwarf galaxy located 163,000 light-years away from Earth. The discovery, reported in the journal Nature Astronomy, implies that the very first galaxies in the Universe were also likely extended and more massive than [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Australia