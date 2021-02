Venus flytraps found to produce magnetic fields



Added: 02.02.2021 18:18 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: techtheday.com



The Venus flytrap (Dionaea muscipula) is a carnivorous plant that encloses its prey using modified leaves as a trap. During this process, electrical signals known as action potentials trigger the closure of the leaf lobes. An interdisciplinary team of scientists has now shown that these electrical signals generate measurable magnetic fields. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists