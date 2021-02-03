New realm of personalized medicine with brain stimulation



Added: 02.02.2021 3:18 | 17 views | 0 comments



Source: chelseawolfe.net



Millions of patients suffering from neurological and mental disorders such as depression, addiction, and chronic pain are treatment-resistant. New research paves the way for a promising alternative: personalized deep brain stimulation. Researchers have found a way to predict what effect electrical stimulation will have on an individual's brain activity across multiple brain regions. The work represents a major step forward in achieving new therapies for a whole host of neurological and mental disorders. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Depression, Cher Tags: EU