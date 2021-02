World’s Tiniest Reptile Found in Madagascar



An international team of scientists has discovered a new, extremely miniaturized species of the chameleon genus Brookesia living in a montane rainforest in northern Madagascar. “The chameleon genus Brookesia consists of predominantly terrestrial species divided in two major lineages, which diverged from each other about 40-50 million years ago,” said Dr. Frank Glaw, curator of [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Scientists Tags: Genes